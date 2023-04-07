The Tennessee Titans are in a tough spot regarding their roster, but that didn’t prevent them from giving one of their stars a huge contract extension. Check out how much Jeffery Simmons will make.

This part of the season has the 2023 NFL Draft as the priority for every team, although the Tennessee Titans made some room for a major decision. Their desire to keep the main defensive piece was evident based on the big contract extension they gave to Jeffery Simmons.

Tennessee aren’t set at quarterback despite having Ryan Tannehill. He currently carries the highest cap hit in the team at 36.6 million, although they could save 17.8M if they release or trade him. Tannehill is also in a contract year, so the franchise needs a plan to go along with Malik Willis.

But they don’t seem to be going into a full rebuild as many expect. The Titans are even rumored to be looking at the third overall pick currently owned by the Arizona Cardinals to go for a signal-caller. In any case, they made a move that should keep them competitive.

Jeffery Simmons gets huge contract extension from the Titans

The defensive tackle was drafted by Tennessee with the 19th overall pick in 2019. He played four seasons in the team showing a constant growth, but he was heading into the final year of his contract. That’s why the franchise decided to keep him beyond his fifth-year option.

Simmons signed a four-year deal with the Titans worth 94 million dollars. His new contract includes 66 million guaranteed and a 24M signing bonus, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. With this massive contract extension, he stands only behind Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald among players at his position.