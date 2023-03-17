The New England Patriots continue to retool around Mac Jones, and shortly after landing a former teammate of Patrick Mahomes, Bill Belichick left Dolphins' QB Tua Tagovailoa without a key partner for the 2023 NFL season.

There's still a long way to go before Week 1, but the 2023 NFL season has started to take shape. After missing the playoffs last year, Bill Belichick is already making moves to get his Patriots back on track.

Many were surprised to see New England letting wide receiver Jakobi Meyers go, but the team later pulled off an interesting move. JuJu Smith-Schuster, who comes from a Super Bowl victory with the Chiefs, is heading to Foxborough.

But Patrick Mahomes is not the only quarterback in the AFC who lost a weapon to the Patriots. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will also see one of his former teammates play for the divisional rivals this year.

Patriots sign former Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Friday that the Patriots agreed on terms with free agent tight end Mike Gesicki on a one-year, $9 million deal. It's a smart move by New England, not only because it improves its offense, but also because it weakens an AFC East rival.

Gesicki, 27, spent five seasons in Miami after being selected by the Fins in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. His addition is great news for Mac Jones, since Gesicki proved to be a great partner for all quarterbacks he played with in South Beach.

Though he didn't know what was next for him, the tight end had already anticipated his departure from the Dolphins before hitting the open market. "Everyone that knows me knows I would stay in South Florida forever, time will tell. No matter what and no matter where, the show goes on," Gesicki tweeted in January.