Patrick Mahomes will no longer count on one of the targets that helped him win Super Bowl LVII with the Kansas City Chiefs as Bill Belichick recruited him for the New England Patriots.

Things are changing in the NFL. Tom Brady is gone, the Patriots are no longer the dynasty they once were, and Bill Belichick has to figure out how to get New England back to prominence. But what a better way to try and do so by taking weapons away from Patrick Mahomes?

At 27, the Chiefs star quarterback has already led Kansas City to two Super Bowl rings, as well as taking them to at least the AFC Championship game in the last five seasons. If there's a player and team to beat in the league, it's them.

Josh Allen, for instance, said his Bills should take the reigning champions as a source of inspiration. Belichick has certainly taken a look at the Chiefs, not exactly to take a page out of their book, but instead to sign one of the players that helped them win the championship.

Patriots sign former Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network along with Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Patriots are signing free agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a three-year, $33 million deal.

Smith-Schuster hit the open market after helping winning Super Bowl LVII with Mahomes and the Chiefs, who had signed him to a one-year contract. The 26-year-old wideout had previously spent five seasons in Pittsburgh, after being drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

"Excited for my next chapter in New England! I will give this organization everything I have, thank you for believing in me!," Smith-Schuster wrote on Twitter.

JuJu has yet to replicate the kind of level he had in 2018, when he made the Pro Bowl. However, it's certainly an interesting addition for Mac Jones since the Patriots decided to let Jakobi Meyers walk away.