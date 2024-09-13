The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl in almost three decades and Jerry Jones is getting extremely impatient. Even with no trophies to show for, the owner believed in Dak Prescott as the franchise quarterback of the future.

The gamble is massive. Prescott just became the highest paid player in NFL history with a four-year, $240 million contract extension. If you add that to Lamb’s $136 million deal, the financial future of the franchise is all-in with those two stars.

Furthermore, in what should be another tough negotiation, Micah Parsons is also waiting his big paycheck as one of the best defensive players in the league. There’s no more margin of error.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

During a surprising interview with ‘I Am Athlete’, Dak Prescott made a very bold promise regarding his future with the Dallas Cowboys. The quarterback is convinced he’ll deliver a Super Bowl for America’s Team.

“I have no doubt that it will eventually happen (win the Super Bowl). So, I hope that my career is defined by that. It’s not about he money for me. It’s about winning. I played this game for pure love. As a quarterback, the best way to show that you love your team and the organization is by serving them, giving everything you can and winning for them. Call it pressure or whatever you want, I want everything to be aligned with me in winning here in Dallas.”

Advertisement