Following JuJu Smith-Schuster's departure, the Kansas City Chiefs reportedly have a former Super Bowl champion on their radar to try and help quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The 2023 Super Bowl success is still fresh in the memory, but the Chiefs already got work to do. Only a few days into the NFL free agency, Kansas City has already lost pivotal teammates for Patrick Mahomes.

Bill Belichick recruited wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who hit the open market after just one season at Arrowhead. Only a few hours later, news came out that offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is joining AFC rivals Cincinnati Bengals to protect Joe Burrow.

Mahomes has already proven he's a one-of-a-kind signal-caller, but that doesn't mean he can do it all on his own. At the end of the day, this is a team sport. Therefore, the Chiefs are reportedly monitoring a former Super Bowl champ to help their quarterback.

Report: Chiefs target free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz of The Score, the Chiefs are among a group of teams showing interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After missing the entire 2022 season, OBJ is nearing his return to the gridiron.

Beckham was a key contributor in Los Angeles Rams' championship before suffering an ACL injury during Super Bowl LVI. His recovery took longer than predicted, but now he's drawing interest from plenty of teams.

The Chiefs are reportedly facing competition from the Cowboys and Ravens for his signature, though the chance to play with Mahomes should make them an attractive landing spot. We'll have to wait and see, but this could be an interesting partner for the reigning MVP.