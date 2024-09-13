Following Tua Tagovailoa's concussion in Week 2, a former NFL quarterback has predicted Tom Brady as his replacement for the Miami Dolphins.

In Week 2 of the 2024 season, Tua Tagovailoa suffered a serious concussion. Amid concerns about his health, a former NFL quarterback suggested that Tom Brady would be the ideal replacement for him at the Miami Dolphins.

The second Thursday Night Football of the year saw the Dolphins host the Bills. The game went poorly for the home team, and things worsened in the third quarter.

Tua Tagovailoa, the starting quarterback, attempted to run for a first down but collided with Bills’ Damar Hamlin. The impact caused a concussion, forcing Tagovailoa out of the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tom Brady to the Dolphins? Former NFL QB thinks it is going to happen

Throughout his career, Tua Tagovailoa has dealt with several injuries, with concussions becoming a major concern recently. He has suffered three confirmed concussions in the NFL so far.

see also NFL News: Dolphins best available quarterback to replace Tua Tagovailoa could produce shocking reunion

In Week 2 of the 2024 season, Tagovailoa experienced another one. His head collided with Damar Hamlin’s chest, causing him to fall to the ground with his extremities rigid—a clear sign of a concussion.

Advertisement

Fortunately, Tua walked off the field on his own. However, some analysts and even coaches believe he should consider retiring to avoid further risk, which would leave the Dolphins searching for a new quarterback.

Advertisement

As of now, Tagovailoa’s future remains uncertain. If he decides to step away from football immediately, Miami would need to find a replacement. Interestingly, former Steelers quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges believes Tom Brady could be the solution.

Advertisement

On X, Hodges predicted that it’s only a matter of time before Brady joins Miami. He’s not alone—Darius Butler, Brady’s former teammate, even posted a picture of Brady in a Dolphins jersey, encouraging him to sign with the AFC East team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Tua Tagovailoa retire after his concussions?

Tua Tagovailoa is currently facing a difficult decision. At just 26 years old, he is a young quarterback with a promising career, but concussions have been a recurring issue. Some analysts believe he should prioritize his long-term health over continuing to play football.

see also NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sends a special post to Dolphins" Tua Tagovailoa after his serious injury

As of now, Tagovailoa has not made any statements about retirement. He is scheduled to undergo several medical tests, and only after that will he likely announce his next steps.

Advertisement

SurveyShould Tua Tagovailoa retire from football due to concussions? Should Tua Tagovailoa retire from football due to concussions? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE