Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Tigres UANL will face Atletico San Luis for the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including kickoff time and where to catch all the action live on TV or via streaming in the USA.

Nicolas Ibanez of Tigres UANL
© IMAGO / Agencia-MexSportNicolas Ibanez of Tigres UANL

By Leonardo Herrera

Tigres UANL and Atletico San Luis will face against each other in a Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 7 clash. Fans in the USA can catch all the action live, with kickoff times and broadcast details available, including streaming options for those looking to watch the game online.

Liga MX is set to resume, and one of the standout matchups of Matchday 7 will feature two teams. Atletico San Luis, currently sitting in 7th place with 11 points, will be looking to break into the quarterfinal zone. Their form has been solid, and a win could edge them closer to their postseason ambitions.

On the other side, Tigres UANL enter the match with 14 points, just behind Cruz Azul at the top of the table. They’ll be eager to close the gap and continue their strong start to the season. Both teams are eyeing important objectives, making this an intense battle with high stakes for positioning in the league.

When will the Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis match be played?

Tigres UANL take on Atletico San Luis in a Matchday 7 showdown of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 this Friday, September 13th, with kickoff set for 10:05 PM (ET).

Rodrigo Dourado of San Luis – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Rodrigo Dourado of San Luis – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:05 PM
CT: 9:05 PM
MT: 8:05 PM
PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis in the USA

Experience the excitement of Liga MX Apertura 2024 as Tigres UANL face Atletico San Luis. Catch every moment live by streaming the match nationwide on Fubo with a free trial, or tune in to Fox Sports for full coverage.

