Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Monday Night game against the Bengals in Cincinnati, but, in an amazing story, the recovery by the safety has been just incredible.

Damar Hamlin is been treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The 24-year old was hospitalized on Monday when he collapsed on the field at Paul Brown Stadium after tackling Bengals wide receiver, Tee Higgins. His heartbeat had to be restored on site before he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

'Love you boys': Damar Hamlin on FaceTime with the Bills

In the latest update, the Buffalo Bills confirmed on Friday that Damar Hamlin's breathing tube was removed. "Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar's breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."

Now, by breathing on his own, Damar Hamlin was finally able to speak with his teammates via FaceTime. "Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches. What he said to the team: Love you boys.", was the message on Twitter by the Buffalo Bills after the great episode.