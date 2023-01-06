A few weeks ago, the Miami Dolphins were one of the best teams in the NFL and now they are on the verge of elimination. Read here to find out their scenarios to clinch a berth in the playoffs.

In the first year of Mike McDaniel as head coach of the Dolphins, Miami seemed to be ready for a franchise turnaround when they won their first three games of the season and were seen as a threat in the AFC. However, the health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa became a huge concern and his absences had a tremendous impact.

After a 3-0 start, Miami lost Tua with a concussion and fell to 3-3. Then Tagovailoa came back and the Dolphins got five consecutive wins. At 8-3, they looked like a lock in the playoffs, but, suddenly, disaster arrived. A five-game losing streak appeared and their starting quarterback suffered yet another concussion.

Until Week 17, the Miami Dolphins controlled their destiny to be in the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2016. However, that option is gone. Read here to find out what needs to happen for them to clinch a berth in the playoffs.

Can the Miami Dolphins make the playoffs in the AFC?

The Dolphins clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win on the road over the New York Jets and a loss by the New England Patriots at Buffalo against the Bills. If Miami lose, they will be eliminated. The good news for the Dolphins is that the Bills are still playing for the No.1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage.

The only path for the Dolphins is the No.7 seed as a Wild Card team because the Buffalo Bills have already secured the AFC East title. So, in case Miami advance, they will play the entire postseason on the road trying to win the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1973 season.