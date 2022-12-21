In two weeks the regular season ends and it is likely that an NFL team will close the season with a big streak. Check here which are the best streaks.

The 2022 NFL Playoffs are closer than ever, but before the postseason begins the teams must close out the regular season and some of them are winning all the remaining November and December games.

The most memorable winning streak of the 2022 season was built by the Philadelphia Eagles with eight consecutive weeks without losing a single game. Their luck ended with a loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 10.

Apart from the winning streaks, there are the teams with the worst records of the season (entering week 16), including the Chicago Bears with 11 losses and only three wins, and the Houston Texas with only one win and 12 losses.

What are the best winning streaks entering Week 16 in 2022?

1. San Francisco 49ers (7 wins): They haven't lost a game since Week 7, so far they have three wins with a new quarterback (Brock Purdy).

2. Cincinnati Bengals (6 wins): Joe Burrow is hungry, he wants to go back to the Super Bowl again and the Bengals haven't lost since Week 8, the most recent victory was against Tom Brady (Buccaneers).

3. Philadelphia Eagles (5 wins): The most recent loss for the Eagles was on November 14, since then they have been building another big winning streak.

4. Buffalo Bills (5 wins): So far the Bills have three winning streaks and the longest is the current one with five consecutive victories since November 20.