There's a chance Rodgers won't play for the Green Bay Packers in the upcoming 2023 season, but now rumors have it that the Raiders are willing to pay a high price for Rodgers. Check here what they will offer for him.

NFL 2023: What would the Packers get if Aaron Rodgers joins the Raiders?

Aaron Rodgers is one of those few veteran quarterbacks still active in the NFL, he is willing to continue playing as a starter and with a good offensive line Rodgers could win another Super Bowl.

The Packers had a bad 2022 season, they won only eight games while another nine games were losses. It was a mediocre year for them knowing that they usually win their division and make the playoffs.

Even though Rodgers is a top notch quarterback things just stopped working, but in 2021 and 2020 he was named AP NFL MVP and those two years were good seasons for him.

What are the Raiders offering for Aaron Rodgers?

If Aaron Rodgers joins the Las Vegas Raiders to play with Davante Adams next season that means the Green Bay Packers could receive a 1st Round Pick for the 2023 NFL Draft and a 2nd Round Pick for the 2024 Draft.

That's the scenario proposed by PFF's Brad Spielberger, it sounds reasonable but the Packers recently signed a key piece to retain Aaron Rodgers, although that might not be enough.

There are multiple rumors about Rodgers' future in 2023 but it is likely that he will choose to stay for another year knowing that two of the last three seasons were good and the Packers reached the playoffs.