Bad news for football fans, apparently the Pro Bowl will no longer be as interesting as in previous years but the new format is made to offer other kinds of things. Check here the answer.

NFL 2023: Why there is no more tackling in the Pro Bowl?

After Jessie James Decker sang the national anthem at the 2023 Pro Bowl, people were wondering why there aren't any tough plays during the Pro Bowl. Decker caught people's attention for his short height at 1.55 m (5-1).

Obviously this year Patrick Mahomes will not be playing in the Pro Bowl for obvious reasons, he will play the upcoming Super Bowl 57 against the Eagles, but Burrow and other big quarterbacks will play.

It is expected that during the Pro Bowl some celebrities will be present, not only pro sports players, but people like Pete Davidson and Snoop Dogg will be on the field with the players as representatives of the conferences.

When did Pro Bowl stop tackling?

Starting in 2023 there will be no more tackles during the Pro Bowl, that was the NFL announcement to prevent players from getting injured. Now the game will be with the Flag Football rules, the players will be able to run faster and the quarterbacks will be able to make deeper passes.

It's not boring, flag football is just as competitive as tackle football only players are protected and quick plays can be better visualized.

After the Pro Bowl, a week later, the Chiefs will play the Eagles for the Super Bowl 57 title at the State Farm Stadium (Arizona Cardinals home field).