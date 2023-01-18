The divisional round is the third step before reaching the Super Bowl, only the best eight teams will play to advance to the conference championship games. Check here the schedule.

The 2023 NFL Divisional Round is one of the most crucial parts of the playoffs, eight teams play but only four advance to the conference championship rounds.

Two teams are considered big favorites in the divisional round since they got their direct bye to the round, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, but it's unlikely that two favorites would advance to the next round that easily.

Before the Divisional Round, the teams had to play the Wild Card round where the Vikings, Buccaneers and other teams were eliminated.

Key dates for the 2023 Divisional round playoffs

The NFL Divisional Rounds begin on January 21 (Saturday) at 4:30 PM and end on January 22. The hottest game of the Divisional Round will be within the NFC, the 49ers against the Cowboys.

2023 NFL Divisional Round Schedule

The Divisional Playoffs begin with the game between Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) and Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars).

CONF Home Visitor Date / Time (ET) Stadium TV and Live Stream AFC Kansas City Chiefs Jacksonville Jaguars Jan 21, 4:30 PM Arrow Head FOX | FuboTV NFC Philadelphia Eagles NY Giants Jan 21, 8:15 PM Lincoln Financial Field CBS | FuboTV AFC Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals Jan 22, 3:00 PM Highmark Stadium NBC | FuboTV NFC San Francisco 49ers Dallas Cowboys Jan 22, 6:30 PM Levi's Stadium FOX | FuboTV FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial for United States users.

Teams that will play with home field advantage are considered 'favorites' while some visitors may remove some favorites after they do the same during Wild Card games.

2023 NFL Divisional Round TV Channel and Live Streaming

All Divisional Round games will be available through TV by Fox, CBS and NBC, with FOX being the TV channel that will offer the most playoff games in this round with a total of two.

The best live streaming option is FuboTV since that service offers a 7-day free trial which means that the subscriber can watch all the 2023 Divisional Round games without paying a single penny.