Caleb Williams is one of the best prospects in college football. The quarterback already has a favorite team to play for in the NFL.

After an amazing season with USC, Caleb Williams won the 2022 Heisman Trophy as the best player in College Football. The Trojans were really close of the playoffs and a shot at the national title, but a crushing 47-24 loss with Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game derailed their hopes.

However, Caleb Williams was spectacular throwing for 4075 yards, 37 touchdowns and only 4 interceptions. The 20-year old is just a phenomenal athlete and the sky is the limit. That's why many experts and recruits are convinced that he will be a huge success in the NFL.

Now, in an incredible turn of events, Caleb Williams has shocked the NFL by admitting publicly where he wants to play when his college career ends at USC. Read here to check out the surprising answer.

Caleb Williams wants to play for the Miami Dolphins

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held in Kansas City from April 27 to April 29. In what should be a first round with a lot of quarterbacks taken, Caleb Williams is seen by thousands of fans as the biggest hope to transform their franchises. Nevertheless, that won't happen because the quarterback cannot be taken by any team.

The 2023 NFL Draft will have a lot of big names at the quarterback position such as Bryce Young (Alabama), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Anthony Richardson (Florida) and Will Levis (Kentucky). Caleb Williams won't be one of them.

Caleb Williams is eligible to enter the NFL Draft until the 2024 edition. That's because he has just played one year with the Oklahoma Sooners (freshman) and another for the USC Trojans (sophomore). The rules mandate that he has to play at the college level at least for three years. "To be eligible for the draft, players must have been out of high school for at least three years and must have used up their college eligibility before the start of the next college football season".

In 2024, unless something extraordinary happens, Caleb Williams will be a first-round pick joining other recent USC quarterbaks with that distinction such as Sam Darnold, Mark Sanchez, Matt Leinart and Carson Palmer. Now, during an interview with People magazine, the star player already knows which team he wants to play for.

"I'd probably go to the Dolphins. I also would be able to play with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki. The defense isn't bad. That's probably my number one spot. I also like the colors. The colors are pretty cool and the weather's good."

So, in case Tua Tagovailoa's contract isn't extended with the Dolphins, Caleb Williams could become a main target in the 2024 NFL Draft as the franchise quarterback of the future. For the Heisman Trophy winner, at least for the moment, Miami is on top of the list.