The NFL Honors is the opportunity to celebrate the best of the league this season. The quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys also made an appearance as he is nominated for a prestigious award. Check out who was the pick to win the Super Bowl for Dak Prescott.

The 2023 NFL Honors are taking place in the city where the Super Bowl will be played. That’s why most of the stars of the league are in the ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona, ready to compete for some of the awards. Precisely Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is in the run for one of the most prestigious distinctions.

Dallas had a very good regular season that sent them to the playoffs with a 12-5 record for second year in a row. Their exit was the same as last year’s. This time they won in the wild card round against Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, although that was the end of their path.

The Cowboys were eliminated by the 49ers in San Francisco. Prescott’s performance throughout the season was very inconsistent, even leading the league in interceptions despite missing five games. Dak threw two picks in that match that ended up being the difference, but this was the chance to talk about the title.

Who did Dak Prescott pick to win the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl will go for the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday. Everyone has their own opinion about who is going to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy, although Dallas Cowboys quarterback may be forced to select one. This is what he said when asked by Nate Burleson in the Red Carpet.

“I have a few college teammates, even a college coach that’s over in Philly. But I don’t know if I can root for an NFC East team to win. So unfortunately to those guys, I hope they have a great game, but I have to go with the AFC to win the Super Bowl”.

Why is Dak Prescott in the NFL Honors 2023?

The NFL Honors hand a lot of awards to the best players of the season. Prescott didn’t have an outstanding level of play, so he is not nominated to be the MVP. Instead, he is running for the most prestigious distinction according to all the participants. Dallas Cowboys QB is one of the finalists to be the Walter Payton Man of the Year.