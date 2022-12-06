With Jimmy Garoppolo now out for the season, HC Kyle Shanahan confirmed that the San Francisco 49ers would consider all options, including Baker Mayfield.

The San Francisco 49ers cannot catch a break. They added more firepower with Christian McCaffrey and then lost Elijah Mitchell (again), and now Jimmy Garoppolo will be out for the season.

While Garoppolo isn't a good QB by any means, he was good enough to lead this team trough the playoffs, and it's clear that the organization and his teammates trusted him. Now, they'll have to turn to third-string QB Brock Purdy.

Purdy, this year's Mr. Irrelevant, looked solid in his first real action vs. the Miami Dolphins. However, there's speculation that the Niners could look to sign recently-waived Baker Mayfield as well.

NFL News: Kyle Shanahan Says 49ers Will Consider Signing Baker Mayfield

“We look into everything,” Shanahan told 49ersWebzone. “But that would surprise me right now, and we’ve got to discuss it this afternoon and stuff. I’ve always been a fan of his, but I feel real good about our players.”

"We'll look into everything, but I feel pretty good with where we're at right now," Shanahan added. "Still waiting on Joe [Montana] to call. I keep checking. I'm definitely ready for Steve [Young]. I think he can still run it, so let's do it."

Brock Purdy Speaks Up Ahead Of First Career Start

Mayfield or no Mayfield, the rookie will get the start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week. When asked about his feelings, Purdy tipped his hat off to Tom Brady, stating that he's been playing longer than he's been alive:

"Yeah, I think it's cool," Purdy told NBC Sports. "I think it's really cool. Dude has been playing football longer than I've been alive. So yeah, to have a first start against the GOAT, it's going to be pretty cool. But just any other game, man, it's got to be efficient, do my thing and play football."

The Niners have the best defense in the game and the most versatile set of offensive weapons, but it seems like they just can't stay healthy. But hey, who knows? Maybe Purdy is the guy they've been looking for, and they just didn't know it until now.