Even though they're still in the mix for a playoff berth, Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers doesn't want them to get too ahead of themselves right now.

The Green Bay Packers looked doomed and ready to pack their bags one month ago. Sitting at 4-8, the NFL playoffs seemed like a long shot. Now, with Aaron Rodgers and the offense finally heating up, they could still sneak their way into the postseason.

The Cheeseheads kept their playoff hopes alive with a big win on Monday Night Football. And even though the Los Angeles Rams weren't exactly a team to beat, they gotta feel great about themselves right now.

Nonetheless, and even though things seem to be finally going their way, Rodgers doesn't want the team to get ahead of themselves right now. He knows they still have three playoff-like games ahead of them.

NFL News: Things Are 'Looking Up' For Packers, Claims Aaron Rodgers

"Well, it's three now," Rodgers said after the game."We've got two. Got two in the bag. I don't know. Look, before the Bears week, we knew we had a bye afterwards, and those of us who sometimes peek ahead knew that we had to win five and then have a lot of things go our way. So, we've won two and just about everything we needed to happen has gone our way. Just about, right? So, things are looking up."

Rodgers Doesn't Want To Get Ahead Of Himself

But the veteran quarterback knows that there's still plenty of hard work to do. They'll face a tough rival in the Miami Dolphins, and then two lifelong foes and divisional rivals: Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions:

"I mean, they're all good football teams," Rodgers added. "Miami's playing for the playoffs. Minnesota's obviously division winners and coming off a big win. Detroit's won, what, six out of seven; they're playing really well. So it's going to be three difficult games. Two of them are at home against dome teams. It'll be January for those two. We've notoriously been pretty good in those games over the years."

"So this one [versus the Dolphins] is really important because it's on the road. They obviously have a really high-powered offense. They've been a little up and down the last few weeks. Maybe we're catching them at a good time. We'll see," the QB continued, affirming he trusts this team to win out the season.

Matt LaFleur's team currently has a 12% chance of making the playoffs, per ESPN. But even though the odds aren't exactly encouraging, anything's possible when you have a Hall of Famer behind center.