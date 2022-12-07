Aaron Rodgers is having another bad season with the Packers and this is likely to be one of the worst seasons for him. But so far he hasn't broken his own worst-stats record.

The Green Bay Packers are struggling in the 2022 NFL season, they lost the first game of the season against the Vikings in what was the first bad sign of things to come.

The culprit of everything is Aaron Rodgers or at least that's what the reporters and NFL analysts say. Usually, the quarterback and head coach are the first to be called out for bad results during a season.

After more than ten years with the Packers, Aaron Rodgers continues to lead as the starting quarterback, it is highly unlikely that the Packers can find another like him, but the time to replace Rodgers is close.

Aaron Rodgers worst seasons with the Packers

The first three years of Rodgers' career with the Packers will not be counted since he was playing backup. As of 2008 he already began to play more than 10 games per season and Rodgers was the starter.

- 2008 Season: Rodgers got his first losing record with the Packerts at 6-10-0 overall.

- 2013 Season: His season was cut short by clavicle injury and he ended with a record of 6-3-0

- 2017 Season: Another season that ended sooner than expected due to a collarbone injury, his record was 4-3-0

- 2018 Season: Second consecutive year that Rodgers suffered another injury that seriously affected the Packers, during that season he won only six games for a final record of 6-9-1

So far Rodgers had four bad seasons with the Green Bay Packers, three of those seasons were negative due to injuries and only one can be considered really bad in 2008 when he was just starting out as a starter.

But things could be different for Rodgers in 2022, as it is likely that this season could turn out to be his worst.