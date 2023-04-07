Arian Foster is throwing the whole NFL under the bus. The former Dolphins and Texans running back has now claimmed that all the players called for the Pro Bowl are drunk during the games.

Arian Foster played for eight years in the NFL. He was the rushing yards leader in 2010 and 2012, and the rushing touchdown leader once. Unfortunately, his career ended sooner than expected and he retired in 2016.

A few weeks ago, Foster decided to talk about the conspiracy theory that says that the NFL is scripted. Now, he revealed something that's also very controversial and the whole league is worried about it.

Arian Foster makes bold accusation about the Pro Bowl: 'Everyone is drunk'

The Pro Bowl is an event where all the best players show their skills. The NFL used to have a football game, but it has changed recently and nowadays it is just a flag match.

Foster was selected to the Pro Bowl four times, an event known for being an absolute celebration for players. However, the former running back has now revealed that the party extended beyond the field.

"Everybody's just drunk, man," Foster said to Macrodosing Podcast when asked about the Pro Bowl. "Nobody really playing football, you know?"

Foster remembered the 2012 Pro Bowl when Jeff Saturday snapped his last ball to Peyton Manning. The play continued with Foster, who said he was drunk, and only ran a couple yards.