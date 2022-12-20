The regular season is coming to an end, but contending teams are still trying to improve their roster before the playoffs begin. Find out what wide receiver the Baltimore Ravens added to help out QB Lamar Jackson.

Any team that has a franchise quarterback can feel as a Super Bowl contender. That is what happens in the Baltimore Ravens with Lamar Jackson and their top roster. But since injuries haven’t been good with them, they decided to add another wide receiver.

Those absences also include the former MVP for a knee issue. Jackson left the game against the Denver Broncos on week 13 and he also missed Ravens’ win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on week 14 and the loss vs the Cleveland Browns on week 15.

Although he should be ready to go in time to secure them a place in the playoffs. The problem is that he will need help in the receiver position given that group is depleted right now. Find out who was the latest addition.

Which wide receiver did the Ravens add?

There was bad news on Tuesday for Baltimore regarding Devin Duvernay. The WR left practice with a foot injury, and he was then moved to the IR. That blow increases its impact for a season-ending injury they had in Rashod Bateman earlier in the year.

For that reason, they decided to claim Sammy Watkins off waivers immediately. Watkins was released by the Green Bay Packers following an underwhelming campaign there. He only had 13 receptions for 206 yards in 2022. It is not easy to sign a new player as this point, especially a receiver because it takes time to get into rhythm with the quarterback.

Part of this transaction was based on their mutual knowledge given Watkins played in Baltimore in 2021. His career was not as productive as his fourth overall pick status should mark, but he could still be valuable. The Ravens will continue being a running team and TE Mark Andrews should remain as the favorite target, although it’s good to get an experienced option this late.