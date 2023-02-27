The 2023 NFL Draft could take a sharp turn thanks to the Chicago Bears. According to reports, the NFC North squad is preparing a blockbuster trade that could change the whole order of the upcoming event.

Everything is set for a new class of college players to be selected by NFL teams and make their dreams come true. The Chicago Bears are now on the clock, but the owners of the 1st-overall pick could be preparing a blockbuster trade in order to change the whole 2023 Draft.

Once the 2022 season ended, the Bears accepted their fate with the 1st-overall pick. Their 3-14 record was not remarkable at all, but the NFL gives the worst team the chance of getting the best prospect in order to change for the next season.

The upcoming Draft is packed with promising young talent, and the Bears have already begun conducting extensive research to identify the most promising prospects. However, Chicago is preparing a blockbuster trade that could change everything for the rest of the teams.

Report: Bears are listening offers for their 1st-overall pick

Thursday, April 27, is set as the best day for young players who are looking for a place in the NFL. The 2023 Draft will have the best college prospects and the Bears are now on the clock to select one from all of them.

But will Chicago stick to their 1st-overall pick? They are not so sure about it.

According to Adam Schefter, the Bears are really considering to trade their pick if there are attractive offers for it. The Texans, who own the 2nd-overall pick, could be interested in it in order to select a quarterback and avoid any surprises.

But even with the second pick, Chicago would listen to offers for it, per Bears' Insider Ben Devine. The NFC North squad wants to have a top-5 pick, but trading the first two would be a blockbuster move that could give them two very important selections in the first round.

Before these news arrived, there were rumors about Chicago sticking to the 1st-overall pick and trade Justin Fields in order to select a quarterback, but apparently they are sticking to him for the next season and could target a wide receiver in the first round.