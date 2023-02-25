The Buffalo Bills will have a key player hitting free agency in Jordan Poyer and it is not clear if he will continue there. Now the safety praised an AFC rival and talked about his free agency. Check out what he said.

The Buffalo Bills were the favorites to win the Super Bowl before last season started. They kept most of their talented roster together, but they ended up falling too short from the goal. There could be changes since one of the players they might lose on the defense is Jordan Poyer.

Buffalo have been dominant in both sides of the ball. The offense surely did so being led by superstar quarterback Josh Allen, although they have also been one of the most solid teams in the league defensively. Keeping all the pieces might be a bit too hard this time.

There will be some decision to make for the front office because there are two elite players with expiring contracts. Poyer is one of them along with linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. They are both candidates to receive the franchise tag, but teams can only use it once per season. This context opens the door for the safety to start looking somewhere else just in case.

Jordan Poyer talks about QB Tua Tagovailoa

The Bills have dominated the AFC East since Tom Brady left the New England Patriots, although last year there was a stretch where the Miami Dolphins seemed to challenge them. Miami improved a lot with new head coach Mike McDaniel helping Tua Tagovailoa get closer to his projected potential. Poyer knows the quarterback very well and he had this to say about him.

“Shoutout to my dawg Tua. A lot of Bills fans won’t like that I am friends with Tua. I’m going to his birthday party this weekend. I am excited to go over there. Tua and I met not the last offseason, but the offseason before. I went out to a golf course that he was a member at. I hit him up on Instagram and was like, yo, if you ever need someone to golf with, let’s go play”, the safety said on his own podcast.

“That offseason, we probably played ten rounds together. Last offseason, probably about the same. He came to my golf event at the end of last offseason. Really good dude, man. Huge fan of Tua. He was dealing with a lot of stuff concussion-wise. Dude is a baller. I have a lot of respect for him, his craft”.

Jordan Poyer on his free agency priorities

“I’m a free agent. I’m going to enjoy this process, not really sure what to expect. I know I am a ball player so any team that gets me, I believe they gonna be better. If it is Buffalo, I’ve been there for six years. If it is not, that’s just part of the business. If it wasn’t Buffalo, I would like to go to a State that doesn’t take half of my money. That has nothing to do with the city or the fans”.