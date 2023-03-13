Russell Wilson is set to receive major upgrades for his offensive line. The Denver Broncos have signed two top players to protect the quarterback and give him more confidence for the upcoming season.

The Denver Broncos are working really hard to build a better roster for the 2023 NFL season. With Russell Wilson as their biggest star, the team's front office has decided to protect the quarterback more by signing two top offensive linemen for the upcoming campaign.

Denver doesn't want to repeat what happened in 2022. They brought Russell Wilson from Seattle in a huge blockbuster move, but the team was unable to perform well and they ended at the bottom of the AFC West.

However, the situation might be completely different in 2023. With Sean Payton as their new head coach, the Broncos are set to be very competitive and they have just added two key pieces to help Russell Wilson succeed this year.

RT Mike McGlinchey and G Ben Powers join the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have given Russell Wilson two huge presents for the upcoming season. The team's front office doesn't want to relive what happened last year and is completely committed to avoiding another major upset in 2023.

Sean Payton asked the team's front office for new players to provide Russell Wilson with more protection. That's why the Broncos signed RT Mike McGlinchey and G Ben Powers to improve their offensive line.

McGlinchey, former San Francisco 49ers player, signed a huge deal with Denver. The right tackle inked a five-year, $87.5 million contract, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Regarding Powers' situation, his deal is less astonishing. The former Baltimore Ravens guard signed a four-year deal for $52 million contract ($28.5 million guaranteed), sources informed Rapoport.