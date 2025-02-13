NFL News: Joe Burrow sends big shot to Bengals, compares with Super Bowl champions Eagles

Joe Burrow wants the Cincinnati Bengals to compete for another Super Bowl in the 2025 NFL season. The 28-year-old quarterback pointed to the Philadelphia Eagles, led by Jalen Hurts, who defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the league finals.

In addition to excelling on the field, Burrow knows he has the clout to put pressure on a team that failed to make the playoffs last season. This is the time to talk off the field in order to fight to reach the Super Bowl. The Bengals want to improve last campaign’s 9-8 record, but they need to keep their best players.

Quarterback Burrow has urged the Cincinnati organization to secure contracts for key players such as receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, as well as tight end Mike Gesicki and defensive end Trey Hendrickson. Burrow pointed to the Eagles as a model to follow.

Burrow’s strong message to Bengals organization

“I want to make it happen, we all want to stay together. When you have guys that are motivated like that I think you can get those things done. The Eagles are paying everybody. That seems like the way. Whatever they’re doing”, Burrow said to ESPN’s Ben Baby.

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase

“You could convert some of the money to a signing bonus, which will lower the cap hit. You can push some of the money to the back end of the contract. That lowers the cap hit. And then when you get to the back end of the contract, you can restructure it and convert it to a signing bonus. You can also just take less money,” Burrow declared.

Burrow’s insistence for the Bengals organization

Burrow already sent a warning to Cincinnati last week when he specifically asked for a contract upgrade for Ja’Marr Chase, one of the league’s star players. “I don’t know what else he can show and do to prove himself. We’ve got several players like that that have stepped up for us and deserve to be paid what they’re worth,” he said.