The Cleveland Browns want to have a completely different 2023 NFL season. The AFC North squad is building the most competitive roster possible, but Kareem Hunt won't be part of it. The team won't bring him back, and there's a sad reason behind their decision.

Kareem Hunt arrived to the league in 2017 when the Kansas City Chiefs selected him with the 86th-overall pick. He only played with them for two years before getting cut due to off the field problems.

However, the Browns decided to give him a second chance and signed him in 2019. Unfortunately, he has not been a solid running back and that's why Cleveland is moving on from him for the upcoming campaign.

Browns won't bring back Kareem Hunt for a sad reason

The Browns have decided to give up on Kareem Hunt. He participated in 49 games with them, but only started nine. Nick Chubb is the starter, but Cleveland was hopeful that the former Chiefs player could help him and build a very strong tandem.

Unfortunately, his time at Cleveland has ended. According to Terry Pluto in a column published on Cleveland.com, the Browns won't bring Hunt back, and the reason behind it won't be easy for the player.

Pluto says that the Browns believe Hunt was "slipping" in terms of his speed. For this reason, they have decided to give Jerome Ford an opportunity in Kareem's role and backup Chubb.

With this information, it is unlikely that any team would sign Hunt. As of today, there are no rumors of possible landing spots for the former Toledo player, so he will have to work during this offseason to prove the Browns were wrong with their thoughts.