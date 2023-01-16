The last game of the Super Wild Card round is here and Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback, has recovered a key teammate to play against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Super Wild Card ends with one of the most exciting games in this round. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Dallas Cowboys and, even though the NFC South team is not the favorite, now Tom Brady has recoveres a key teammate that could change the odds for this match.

Everything is set for a thrilling MNF between the Buccaneers and the Cowboys. The NFC East squad will jump to the Raymond James Stadium as the favorites after a remarkable season that was close to end with the Division title.

On the other hand are the Buccaneers, the NFC South champions. Despite the home advantage, the oddsmakers don't see how they could win against the Lonely Star, but Tampa Bay has activated a key player that could change things up.

Tom Brady recovers a key teammate for the Super Wild Card round vs. Cowboys

Buccaneers' offensive line has struggleda lot, making Tom Brady feel very uncomfortable in the pocket. Fortunately, now they have recovered a player that could give more confidence to the quarterback.

Tampa Bay announced, a few hours before the beginning of the game against the Cowboys, that they have activated Ryan Jensen from the injury reserve. The center suffered a knee injury early in training camp and was on the last since September 1.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Jensen was seen in practice during this week with the first team, so he's expected to start against the Cowboys in the most important game this season so far.

Tom Brady has had tons of problems in the backfield this season, so Jensen's presence could give him more time to think in the pocket and throw, which of course could change the game's course.