With Tom Brady out of the picture, the Buccaneers are starting a new era at quarterback. Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, head coach Todd Bowles made something clear for Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.

Tom Brady's retirement left a huge hole in Tampa Bay, since the Buccaneers didn't look prepared to replace the seven-time Super Bowl champion. However, it didn't take long for them to land a new signal-caller.

The Bucs are heading into the offseason with Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask in line to battle for the quarterback job, which will bring a lot of responsibility for the starter. Needless to say, Brady set the bar incredibly high.

Head coach Todd Bowles is well aware of all the noise about the Bucs' next quarterback, which is why he wants to make something clear both for Mayfield and Trask from the very beginning. Far from expecting a superhero, Bowles just wants his signal-caller to get the job done.

Todd Bowles sends message to Mayfield, Trask: 'You just really need to drive the car'

“You don’t need to be the guy; you need to rely on the 10 guys around you,” Bowles said, via ProFootballTalk. “You don’t need to be the guy. We are not looking for a guy to come in here and be Superman.

"We have great players, you have Mike Evans, you have Chris Godwin, you have Rachaad [White], you have Tristan [Wirfs], you have Ryan Jensen, you have Cade Otton coming; You have guys that you can play with and pieces, so you do not have to be the guy. You just really need to drive the car.”

It remains to be seen who ends up taking the reins, but one thing seems clear: the starter will have to keep it simple. Therefore, before they start to compete for the job, Mayfield and Trask already know what their coach will expect.