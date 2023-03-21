Cam Newton reappeared after not playing for a year. The 2011 1st-overall pick wants to return to the NFL and he sent a very disrespectful message to all 32 starting quarterbacks to show he's ready for the 2023 season.

It seems like Cam Newton wants to return to the NFL, but not in the best terms possible. The 2011 1st-overall pick appeared on social media with a very disrespectful message to all the 32 starting quarterbacks as he's preparing to show he still has what it takes to play.

Cam Newton's talent was undeniable. He was selected with the 1st-overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers and, even though he lost the Super Bowl 50 against the Broncos, he definitely changed the franchise for good.

After a short stint with the New England Patriots, he returned to Carolina in 2021. He did not play during the 2022 season as no team was interested in signing him, but now he wants to prove that he is still a starting-caliber quarterback.

Cam Newton throws all the 32 NFL starting quarterbacks under the bus

Cam Newton truly thinks he can be a starter in any of the 32 NFL teams. The veteran quarterback took a year for himself, but now he's ready to return and show what he's capable of.

The 33-year-old quarterback appeared on social media to send a message to the entire league. Newton wants them to know he's throwing at his alma mater Auburn's pro day on Tuesday in order to convince any team to sign him

Unfortunately, he didn't use the best terms possible to express his desire. "How these randoms keep getting jobs? ... Ain't 32 motherf--kers better than me," Newton said, alluding to his belief that he could be a starter anywhere.