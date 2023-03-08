DeAndre Hopkins' future with the Arizona Cardinals is uncertain. There are tons of rumors about him being traded and now the wide receiver has sent a message to the Dallas Cowboys that could be decisive for the NFC East team.

DeAndre Hopkins has a message for Cowboys amid trade rumors

DeAndre Hopkins is giving Cowboys fans really high hopes. Amid his trade rumors, the wide receiver sent a message to the NFC East team that might start the negotiations between both parties.

"I keep hearing y'all say my name around here. What's up? Talk to me," Hopkins said during an Instagram live with Dez Bryant, former Cowboys player, in Dallas.

Even though Hopkins recently said he's not paying attention to those rumors, he felt comfortable with Bryant to send a message to Cowboys' front office in order to push them to make a move for him during this trading period.

According to reports, the Cardinals want at least a second round pick for Hopkins. If this price is too high, another option for Dallas is the free agency, where Odell Beckham Jr. waits for a call to return to the fields.