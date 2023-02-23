The end of the 2022 NFL season was terrible for Kyler Murray with a torn ACL. Ahead of the 2023 campaign, Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has shared a new update on the quarterback's injury-

Kyler Murray is seen as the future of the Arizona Cardinals. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL at the end of the 2022 NFL season and there are tons of doubts about his chances of playing the next campaign. Michael Bidwill has an answer for those questions with a new update of the quarterback's injury.

The 2022 NFL season was a complete disaster for the Cardinals. They had huge hopes with Kliff Kingsbury as head coach, but he was unable to make the team work and ended at the bottom of the NFC West.

But Kingsbury was not the only one who didn't live up to the expectations. Kyler Murray struggled throughout the entire season and it ended with an unfortunate torn ACL, which puts his next campaign in danger.

Kyler Murray's injury update: Cardinals' quarterback could return before 2023 midseason

There's a light at the end of the tunnel for the Cardinals. Murray suffered a torn ACL in December and he was expected to miss more then half the 2023 season, but this has changed recently.

Michael Bidwill, the team's owner, revealed on a recent episode of the "Dave Pasch Podcast" that Kyler Murray could return before midseason as his rehab has gone better than expected.

This changes everything for the Cardinals. They still have to hire a backup as Colt McCoy is also injured and may not be ready for the beginning of the campaign. There are no rumors as of today regarding this situation, but they are set to seek for a free agent in order to play the first games and then have Murray back.