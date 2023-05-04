CeeDee Lamb is one of the stars on offense for the Dallas Cowboys, but his contract is set to expire. Read here to check out the final decision regarding his future with the team.

CeeDee Lamb is a key piece for the Dallas Cowboys if they want to make a Super Bowl run in the near future. The NFC East is going to be really complicated in the next years. The Philadelphia Eagles have the best roster in football led by Jalen Hurts and the Giants seem to be on track in their rebuilding process under Brian Daboll.

Last season, the Cowboys couldn't win the division posting a 12-5 record. Then, the playoffs had a promising start at Tampa with their first victory on the road in almost 30 years. However, the San Francisco 49ers dashed their hopes for a second consecutive year.

That's why many experts believe the Cowboys are still in a second tier behind NFL contenders such as the Chiefs, Eagles or 49ers. Jerry Jones cannot afford to lose a player such as wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb.

CeeDee Lamb talks about contract extension with Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb is still under his rookie contract with the Cowboys as the team already picked up his fifth-year option. This means he'll play for Dallas until 2024. After that season, he could become a very coveted free agent.

Of course, if Lamb hits the market, he would be a top wide receiver available for any team and the paycheck could be huge. However, the star player had a very special message for Cowboys' fans who are wondering what will happen with him and a possible contract extension.

During an interview with Jon Machota from The Athletic, CeeDee Lamb clarified his situation. "Dallas is somewhere I've always wanted to be. I don't see myself wearing any other jersey. I don't really want to get in too much details about that (contraact extension), but I'm definitely excited for the future."