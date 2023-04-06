This week Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill made some headlines for what he said about his former team, but a current Kansas City Chiefs superstar responded. Check out what Chris Jones posted on social media.

There isn’t much going on for NFL players right now. The draft will start on April 27, although veteran stars don’t get involved in that process. That leaves a lot of room to talk about a wide range of topics, which is what Tyreek Hill did.

The wide receiver was traded by the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason in a blockbuster move that surprised everyone in the league. He wanted a bigger salary than what he was offered by the front office, so he was shipped to the Miami Dolphins.

In the end, it worked for both sides. The player was named to the First-Team All-Pro, and the team did even better by winning the Super Bowl over the Philadelphia Eagles. On top of that feat, Patrick Mahomes won his second NFL MVP. However, Hill said something that DT Chris Jones didn’t like.

Chiefs DT Chris Jones responds to Hill

Hill’s personality led him to say plenty of things since he arrived in Miami. The first comments that sparked some criticism had him stating that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was more accurate than Mahomes on certain throws. Now, he mentioned what he is going to do when he visits Arrowhead Stadium next season.

Those words weren’t enjoyed by one player in particular that took to social media to respond to his former teammate. “May God bless him”, Jones posted on Twitter first. But then he escalated his answer a bit: “The only sign he throwing up is walking to the bus after the game”. There isn’t many opportunities for a defensive tackle to encounter a wide receiver like Hill during a play, although Jones will likely make him regret what he said if that were to happen.