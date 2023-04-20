For the defending Super Bowl champions the party will continue next Thursday since they will host the 2023 NFL Draft. The Kansas City Chiefs have some needs to address, although there aren’t any question marks regarding the quarterback position since Patrick Mahomes plays for them.

Having a two-time NFL MVP is a huge advantage for the Chiefs, but the way he structured his contract is yet another perk. Mahomes signed an unprecedented 10-year deal back in 2020 that was worth up to over 500 million dollars with incentives. In reality it was a 45M per season agreement that made him the highest paid QB at the time.

Though the market is constantly resetting at that spot. Following Jalen Hurts’ massive extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes keeps falling too far behind in the list. However, that is something that could be changing very soon.

Brett Veach opens up on Mahomes’ contract

Mahomes has been the standard for quarterback play the last couple of years, but he was surpassed by lesser players for how the market works. That’s why passers like Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson stand ahead of him. Someone that actually earned a place at the top was also Aaron Rodgers.

Everyone knew that the team-friendly contract he received was going to be obsolete at some point, so it wasn’t surprising hearing Brett Veach talk about potentially restructuring his deal. Not just because Hurts got a big payday. Other names that should be nearing massive extensions are Bengals’ Joe Burrow and Chargers’ Justin Herbert. Here’s what Veach said about Mahomes’ contract, according to Pro Football Talk.

“We have a special relationship with him and his agent. We’re in constant communication. It’s one of those things where as soon as one guy gets done, it’s kind of the blueprint and the model. And a few years later, it’s jumped and exceeded. But I think that this organization and the relationship we have with Pat will always be working to make sure that we’re doing right by everybody. There will be a couple more contracts that still have to get done and once they do, I think you kind of look at everything and assess where you are and what you can do and take it from there”, Veach said.