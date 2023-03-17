The Cincinnati Bengals might lose a key piece in a new try to reach the Super Bowl. Read here to check out the details.

The Bengals are on a mission. After losing the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Joe Burrow and Cincinnati want the first Super Bowl in franchise history.

That's why it's been a busy offseason for the Bengals. One of the biggest splashes in Cincinnati was definitely left tackle Orlando Brown who signed a massive four-year, $64 million contract to protect Joe Burrow's blind side.

However, the arrival of Orlando Brown hasn't been well accepted by some players from the Bengals. That's why, in the middle of free agency, Cincinnati might lose a key player. Read here to check out the details.

Jonah Williams wants to leave the Cincinnati Bengals

After Orlando Brown arrived to the Cincinnati Bengals, Jonah Williams spot as left tackle was immediately compromised. Of course, the move meant Williams was out from that position and the offensive lineman has reacted.

Now, Jonah Williams' agent has asked the Cincinnati Bengals for a trade. It's important to remember that the left tackle is in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, so, he want to be valued elsewhere. If possible, Williams wants a new big deal.

At least for the moment, Jonah Williams won't accept to play in another position at the Bengals' offensive line. Left tackle or trade is the message for Cincinnati. When Orlando Brown seemed to be the major improvement needed for a Super Bowl run, those hopes might be derailed.