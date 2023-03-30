Dak Prescott didn'y have his best season in 2022. After failing to succeed last year, the Dallas Cowboys have finally talked with the quarterback about his biggest problem.

The 2022 NFL season was not the best for Dak Prescott. The quarterback failed to succeed with the Dallas Cowboys despite having a very solid regular campaign, so now the team has talked with him about his biggest problem to solve.

Dallas is waiting for Dak Prescott to finally succeed and prove why he's worthy of that 4 year, $160,000,000 contract they gave him. The quarterback hasn't be able to succeed and fans are starting to wonder if he's the right player for the job.

It seems like the 2023 campaign will be the most important in Prescott's career. For this reason, the team has addressed his biggest problem in order to look for a massive change in his gameplay.

Cowboys addressed Dak Prescott's biggest issue

Dak Prescott is preparing for what could be his biggest challenge this year. The quarterback needs to prove himself to the Dallas Cowboys and show them why he must continue with them until the end of his career.

Unfortunately, he has a huge problem that must change as soon as possible. In 2022, Prescott threw 15 interceptions, tied for the most in the league with Texans QB Davis Mills. Now, the team has talked with him about this issue.

"Definitely, we spent some time," HC Mike McCarthy said Tuesday, via the team's official website. "He was in for the captains workout (earlier this month). So he came up and spent about four hours with (quarterbacks coach) Scott (Tolzien) and I. And we went back and looked at his decision-making opportunities and the interceptions and potential interceptions and just talking through it."

According to reports, Dallas was really intrigued by CJ Stroud, one of the best quarterbacks of the 2023 NFL Draft class. In case Prescott doesn't improve this year, they might finally move on from him in 2024.