Even though the Dallas Cowboys were seen as serious contenders to win the Super Bowl LVII, they were eliminated once again in the Divisional round. Thanks to this situation, the team has taken a decision on Mike McCarthy's future that may surprise everybody.

Cowboys fans were really disappointed when their 2022 NFL season was over. They built a very good roster for this campaign, but they were not able to succeed and their Super Bowl drought continues.

Of course Mike McCarthy's name was the most common for all those critics. Fans are wondering if the head coach should return in 2023 and the team has taken a decision on the matter.

Mike McCarthy's new role with the Cowboys after they got eliminated

The Cowboys didn't live up to the expectations in the 2022 season. Unfortunately, they were eliminated from Playoffs earlier than they thought and this has brought tons of changes to Dallas for the 2023 campaign.

Kellen Moore, who was Cowboys' offensive coordinator, was fired after the 2022 season. He instantly got a job with the Los Angeles Chargers, but he left a huge hole in Dallas to fill.

According to David Moore, this move will give Mike McCarthy more job. The team has informed the head coach that he will call the plays from now on as it is not expected that they hire someone else for the next campaign.

This is not the first time McCarthy gets the offensive coordinator role. He used to select the plays with the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers (2000 - 2005), so he understands what it is needed for this job.