This week there were rumors about a potential return of Terrell Owens to the NFL, but his move to the Dallas Cowboys didn’t go through. Jerry Jones spoke about Owens in his routinary radio appearance. Find out what he said.

There were some teams ready to go for a free agent wide receiver in the last couple of weeks before the playoffs. The Dallas Cowboys were one of them, although the report that took everybody by surprise was a potential reunion with Terrell Owens. Now it was the time for franchise owner Jerry Jones to talk said about that situation.

Their interest in WR Odell Beckham Jr was a topic of discussions for over a month. The former New York Giants player was the main target for other teams too, but his recovery from a torn ACL in the Super Bowl made the timeline for his return questionable. In the end, the staff and the front office wasn’t sure about his status.

They ended up signing former Colts T.Y. Hilton to add experience in that position. That is part of why it was a bit shocking when Owens’ name was brought up given the move made for Hilton recently. Jones spoke about the 49-year-old Hall of Famer.

What did Cowboys owner Jerry Jones say about Owens?

Dallas was scheduled to play vs the Titans in Tennessee on Thursday Night Football, although the news of the week was the potential return of a former player. It was Owens’ agent Gregory Daniel who said he had been in communications with the team about signing the Hall of Famer, according to Aaron Wilson.

If those happened, they didn’t materialize into an offer for the wide receiver to come back to the league after retiring in 2010. The signing of a big name is not something the Cowboys wouldn’t do, though in this situation they may have not even considered him to be in the NFL at this point.

Jones told his side of the story with Owens on 105.3 The Fan this Friday. "I've never talked to him or his agent and will not seriously consider it. But I've never talked to him", he said. They have to move on from this to stay on course for the best part of the season.