It’s normal to see players supporting each other in contract negotiations, but it might sound a bit stranger when it comes to divisional rivals. In this case, a star of the Dallas Cowboys shared a strong message taking Saquon Barkley’s side.

The New York Giants had a tough call to make before NFL free agency began. They could only use one franchise tag, but they had two important candidates to choose from. In the end, they decided to place it on Saquon Barkley.

New York were thinking of using the franchise tag on Daniel Jones if the negotiations didn’t progress. That was their priority in the offseason, although that plan wasn’t necessary since they signed the quarterback to a long-term extension.

This resulted in the running back being tagged. Barkley was expecting a big extension as well, so he won’t settle for the 10.1 million dollars he would receive if he plays under that designation. Paying a RB big money is an everyday discussion for Giants fans, but now a Cowboys star jumped in to defend Barkley.

Micah Parsons takes Barkley’s side in his contract negotiation

Players know very well who the best rivals are. In Micah Parsons’ case it is even more valuable since he is a defender talking about an offensive player, but also because he has to play against him twice a year for both competing in the NFC East.

The pass rusher of the Cowboys has an obvious link with Barkley despite he plays for New York. That’s their past representing Penn State in different years, although his opinion is still very noteworthy. Parsons took to Twitter to post a strong message asking the Giants to pay the running back.

“I mean yeah that’s what happens when you the best player on your team you idiot!! The scheme on Monday morning is we will not let SAQUON BARKLEY BEAT Us!! People just think we be out here playing free for all!! like gtfo! That mf is that offense! Pay him!”, he wrote. Barkley liked the post, showing he is not content with the team.

What is the franchise tag?

The franchise tag is an option that teams have to keep an impending free agent unilaterally. It is a one-year deal fully guaranteed that the player can’t reject. There are different kinds and the total value can change depending on the designation, but it’s essentially an average of the top salaries for the position. Barkley decided to not sign it yet, so he isn’t forced to attend to team activities. Another star that received the designation this season was Lamar Jackson.