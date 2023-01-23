The Dallas Cowboys will have to wait at least for another year to fight for the Super Bowl. After they were eliminated in the Divisional round, Dak Prescott has blamed a specific player for their loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

Dak Prescott blames a specific Cowboys' player for their loss to 49ers

After the game, Dak Prescott had a lot to think about. The quarterback analyzed the match and got real on who he thinks is the main responsible for their loss.

"Yeah, just disappointed," Prescott said. "Guys that played their asses off. Defense, who gave us an opportunity to win this game, who played hard against a really, really good offense, a really good team. And for us to only put up the points that we did, that's unacceptable, and it starts with me. I've got to be better. No other way to sugarcoat it.

The quarterback also talked about all his interceptions during the 2022 campaign and knows it is something he must change for the upcoming season for the Cowboys to finally succeed.

"Yeah, it's very frustrating. Something I've got to get in the offseason," he said. "Take a look at all of them. As I've said before, they all have their own story. But two tonight. Unacceptable. Can't put the ball in jeopardy like that. Whether they're tipped up in tight throws or I'm late on a stop route, just can't happen. The number that it has gotten to is ridiculous. I can promise that the number will never be this again. I can promise that."