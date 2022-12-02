Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott shared his thoughts on Jerry Jones' old photo attending a racist rally. Check out what the gunslinger had to say about it.

Recently, a photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones attending a racist rally in the late 50s made the rounds all over the internet. Needless to say, people have been 'cancelled' and held accountable for way less than this.

Jones claims that he was just curious and looming around, but one doesn't have to be a clairvoyant to know where he's always stood, both politically and socially. He's got a long track record of that, but it's something we won't get ourselves into.

That's why LeBron James recently called out the media for constantly 'burying' these sorts of things, claiming that if we were talking about a black person making a mistake, the narrative would be different.

NFL News: Dak Prescott Reacts To Jerry Jones' Photo And LeBron James' Comments

So, when asked about the situation, Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott was — unsurprisingly — quite politically correct. Clearly, he's not looking to get in trouble with the guy that's signing his checks:

“I don’t have much to say,” Prescott told the media. “Obviously, we can be more empathetic and give grace to one another. Regardless of race, from the times we’ve come from to where we are now, thinking about the growth we’ve had, that’s who I am, that’s how I think. Optimistic. A guy who is completely bi-racial, black and white. It’s easy for me to speak on race on one side or the other. I don’t always — how do I say this — I don’t if I’ve fully processed it all the way, honestly.”

“I think whether LeBron is talking about the picture, I think that’s on Jerry to address, right?,” Prescott said. “I mean, and since it was 65 years ago and how times have changed. I mean, look at the man’s resume since then, right? Like I said. I give grace.”

“I think that’s a conversation and a question not only for (Jones), but for you guys and how you feel how accountable you’ve been in covering and discussing the disparities and differences in race,” Prescott added. “So, yeah, I’m here for growth and giving grace and trying to make this world a better place. That’s who I am at my core and all I believe in.”

“Unfortunate things come up from the past," the QB continued. "Pictures and they show how far we’ve come but in the same sense, they’re a reminder of how short of a time that was ago in the same sense. It wasn’t that long ago that we were all sitting on different sides and we weren’t together. But as I said, I wouldn’t be here if it was still that way. I believe in grace and change. Those are questions for Jerry and for you all, honestly that I don’t quite have the answers for.”

Jerry Jones has gotten away with everything throughout his entire life. That's just the way the system is designed. So, this story will once again be swept under the rug sooner rather than later.