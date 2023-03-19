The Dallas Cowboys just made one of the biggest splashes in the NFL to help Dak Prescott. Check out the details.

The Dallas Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl in almost three decades. Last season, in the second year of Mike McCarthy as head coach, the team failed once again in the playoffs facing the San Francisco 49ers. Even with an improved defense, Dak Prescott couldn't lead the Cowboys to the promised land.

Now, the problem looking to the future is a very crowded NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles just got to the Super Bowl and Jalen Hurts is a star franchise quarterback. The New York Giants are on a solid rebuilding process under Brian Daboll and, at least, Washington are shaking things up with the arrival of Eric Bieniemy.

Considering this scenario, Jerry Jones has no time to lose to help Dak Prescott. That's why, in an incredible turn of events, the Dallas Cowboys just made a blockbuster trade to improve their offense.

Brandin Cooks goes to the Dallas Cowboys in blockbuster trade

The Houston Texans traded wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Cowboys for a 2023 fifth-round pick and 2024 sixth-round pick. Now, Dallas have another threat to play alongside CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Dak Prescott should be delighted with the news.

Prior to the 2022 season, the Dallas Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and since that moment they hadn't found a proper replacement at the wide receiver position. Brandin Cooks seems to be the upgrade Dallas needed to make a Super Bowl run.

Last year was very disappointing for Brandin Cooks with 699 receiving yards and only three touchdowns. The wide receiver wanted out of another rebuilding process in Houston and now gets the chance to play for a contender in the NFC such as the Dallas Cowboys.

Brandin Cooks is 29-years old and has played in his career for the New Orleans Saints, the New England Patriots, the Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans. After nine years in the NFL, Cooks has delivered six 1000-yard seasons.