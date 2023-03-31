The Dallas Cowboys had a great offseason this year with interesting moves, but there was a player they wanted that is now going somewhere else. Check out who is the piece stolen by the Arizona Cardinals.

There were multiple teams that had a good offseason, although very few top the Dallas Cowboys in that regard. They signed or traded for the exact players they needed, so their Super Bowl hopes are still up. Though Thursday night had them missing out on someone they wanted to have in the roster.

Dallas probably had the most efficient transactions since the new league year began. They didn’t add big marque names in free agency or took a big swing giving up high draft picks. Instead, they were active while staying smart.

Every move was intended to cover their needs with talent. They even completed two trades targeting productive veterans, one for cornerback Stephon Gilmore of the Indianapolis Colts and the other one to acquire wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans.

Dallas Cowboys lose a player to the Arizona Cardinals

The defense extended its gap as Cowboys’ best unit thanks to the Gilmore trade. They also kept safety Donovan Wilson and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch in the start of free agency. On Wednesday they retained run-stopper specialist Johnathan Hankins in a very team-friendly deal, but their run of successful negotiations got to an end.

Arizona have just signed defensive lineman Carlos Watkins to a one-year contract. Dallas was actually trying to keep the player in their roster, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Watkins was an important rotational piece in the middle of their defense the last two seasons, adding experience to a young positional group too. The Cowboys might have to wait for the 2023 NFL Draft if they want another DT before the season begins.