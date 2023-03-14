The NFL will continue having breaking news for the next few days, but the Dallas Cowboys didn’t want to wait until free agency officially opens. Check out who is the former Defensive Player of the Year they traded for.

The legal tampering period is the two-day space before free agency starts when teams can negotiate with impending unrestricted free agents. Jerry Jones this time took a chance with a trade to bring a former Defensive Player of the Year to the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas is usually a secondary actor in free agency. They prefer to sign cheap veterans to complete the roster rather than making splash hirings. Despite this one not being a free agent signing, it is a big transaction compared with their frequent approach.

Their defense is one of the best in the league. In that unit is where the Cowboys rank among the top in the NFL, but there was a void that had to be filled as soon as possible. On Tuesday Jones made a surprising trade to give Dan Quinn another weapon.

Who is the player the Dallas Cowboys traded for?

There are already building pieces for the future in the defense right now. Headlined by Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs, that side of the ball imposes fear. Although there was an empty seat opposite Diggs following Anthony Brown’s Achilles’ injury, so they needed to add a reliable contributor there.

Dallas Cowboys traded a fifth-round compensatory pick to the Indianapolis Colts for Stephon Gilmore, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The cornerback was selected as the best defensive player of the league in 2019 when playing for the New England Patriots, granting experience in a key position. He will turn 33 when the season begins, but provides a better outlook not having to be the CB1 in Dallas.

Stephon Gilmore’s contract with the Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys got Gilmore with a contract that will likely be restructured in the coming days. Gilmore gets to Dallas with a one-year deal worth 9.92 million including no guarantees, according to Spotrac.