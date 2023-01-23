The time has come for the New York Giants to take a decision on what they'll do during this free-agency. GM Joe Schoen has now revealed who he prefers to retain between Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.

This offseason will be tough for the New York Giants. Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley will become free.agents this year, but Joe Schoen, the team's general manager, got real on who is his priority to retain, the quarterback or the running back.

Daniel Jones proved everybody this 2022 NFL season he is a reliable quarterback. He led the Giants to the Super Wild Card round and, against all the odds, defeated the Vikings. Unfortunately, they lost to the Eagles in the Divisional round and their Super Bowl hopes disappeared.

On the other hand is Saquon Barkley, another pending free-agent for the Giants. Despite his multiple injuries, he is a very solid running back who can also be an important weapon by air, something every team needs.

Joe Schoen gets real on Giants' chances of retaining Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley

The Giants have a huge dilemma for the 2023 campaign: to retain Daniel Jones or Saquon Barkley. It is almost impossible for both players to stay due to the salary cap and the front office knows it very well.

Despite having the option of putting the franchise tag on any of the two players, Joe Schoen, the team's general manager, has revealed who he thinks is more easy to convince to stay according to the Giants financial resources.

"We'd like Daniel to be here," Giants general manager Joe Schoen said Monday. "Again, he said it yesterday, there's a business side to it, but we feel like Daniel played well this season. He's done everything that we asked him to do.

"Again, there's a business side to it, we haven't went down that road yet. We still got to have our meetings with our staff late in the week and we'll devise an offseason plan. We haven't had those meetings yet, but we would like to have Daniel Jones back."

As for Saquon Barkley, Schoen knows it would be more difficult to offer him what the player is looking for, so his words on the running back's situation were not so hopeful.

"Again, this is a special team to me. It was my first year," Schoen said. "We'd like to have all the guys back, I really would, but there's a business side to it and there's rules you need to operate under in terms of the salary cap. You know, Saquon, he's a good player, he's a great teammate. I loved getting to know him this season, and he's a guy we would love to have back. It's just, again, we haven't had our end of the season meetings yet."