Ahead of the 2023 NFC Championship game between Philadelphia and San Francisco, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed A.J. Brown's frustrations on his limited participation last time out.

One of the biggest storylines of the 2022-23 NFL season is the rise of the Eagles. With Jalen Hurts playing at an MVP level and Nick Sirianni getting a nomination for Coach of the Year, Philadelphia has made a strong case to be seen as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

But first, the Eagles will have to take down another favorite. The 49ers have made all the way to the NFC Championship game even with Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo injured, having found in Brock Purdy a surprisingly reliable QB.

Therefore, the entire football community is looking forward to Sunday's game at the Lincoln Financial Field. Especially Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, who couldn't contribute that much last weekend.

Nick Sirianni supports A.J. Brown, but clarifies something

While the victory itself stole all the headlines, another talking point from the Eagles' win over the Giants in the Divisional Round was Brown's frustration during the game. The wideout later explained he just wants to contribute as much as possible.

Brown had just three catches for 22 yards last time out, far less than the numbers he posted throughout the regular season (88 receptions, 11 touchdowns, and 1,496 yards). Sirianni said he completely understands Brown, but clarified that it wasn't just him who got less receptions.

"Of course he's always going to want the ball. He's a really good player," Sirianni said, via ESPN. "Not really anybody in the pass game really got a lot of targets or a lot of opportunities because we were running the ball so well.

"But that's what you want from your receivers, to want to have the football," Sirianni continued. "Part of the reason why receivers are good is because they want and crave the football."

Brown may have not received the ball as much as he's used to against New York, but neither did DeVonta Smith, who logged six receptions. Meanwhile, Dallas Goedert also had just five catches as the team posted 268 rushing yards. Brown later addressed his frustration, explaining it was just the natural competitiveness of a player at his position.