There's no doubt that Jalen Hurts is one of the best quarterbacks nowadays in the NFL. Due to his performances, Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles' head coach, has made a bold comparison between the player and a huge NBA legend.

The Eagles are living a remarkable 2022 NFL season. They were the best squad of the entire NFC in the regular campaign and now they are waiting for a rival to fight against with for the Conference title.

This good moment is mostly thanks to how the team has worked, but they have a key piece that has led them to success: Jalen Hurts. Nick Sirianni knows the quarterback's value and has shared a thought on how good he is.

Nick Sirianni compares Jalen Hurst to a massive NBA legend

The Philadelphia Eagles are one step away from the Super Bowl LVII. They defeated the New York Giants in the Divisional round to place themselves in the fight for the Conference championship.

For the matchup against the Giants, they recovered Jalen Hurts, who had been struggling with a shoulder injury for the past month. He threw 152 yards and two touchdown passes, which gave Nick Sirianni the chance to compare him to a huge NBA legend.

"To have him out there is like — I know this is high praise, but to have him out there is like having — I shouldn’t even go there — it’s like having Michael Jordan out there," Sirianni said after Saturday's game."He’s your leader. He’s your guy. Hopefully that’s the biggest respect I can pay to him comparing his ability to being on the field to a Michael Jordan type. This guy leads. He brings this calmness to the entire team. He plays great football. He’s as tough as they come. Yeah, I mean, to me, nobody has played any better football than him this year."

Sirianni knows it is a bold comparison, but the coach is aware of how can Hurts take his words and turn them into something positive. Will the quarterback become one of the greatest NFL players of all time such as Jordan did in the NBA?

Only time will tell.