The 2022 campaign was definitely the best in Hurts' three-year career. The quarterback broke multiple records, so now he's going to see his name at the Pro Football Hall of Fame thanks to his amazing year.

Jalen Hurts makes history and becomes part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Last year, Hurts ran for 13 touchdowns and became the first quarterback to score 10+ rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons. In 2021, he collected 10 rushing scores.

For this reason, the Pro Football Hall of Fame decided to include his name in Canton. Hurts scored his 10th rushing touchdown during Philadelphia's 48-22 win over the New York Giants, so the Hall of Fame obtained his jersey from that game to display in their historic building.

Will he be able to break that record again and rush for more than 10 touchdowns in 2023?