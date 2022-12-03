The New England Patriots continue to struggle to move the chains and score points, and Mac Jones is letting his emotions get the best of him.

The post-Tom Brady era has been tough for the New England Patriots. And even though Mac Jones looked like their savior, it's evident that he's still a ways away from being a legit star in this league, if ever.

The Pats' playcalling has been nothing short of atrocious this season. Losing Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders was a massive blow to their offense, and Matt Patricia clearly isn't suited to be an Offensive Coordinator.

So, it wasn't shocking to see Jones quite frustrated after struggling to keep up with the Buffalo Bills. He was spotted telling the offense that they 'f*cking sucked,' so he had to clear the air and apologize afterward.

NFL News: Mac Jones Admits His Frustration After Another Offensive Blunder

“Obviously, just kind of let my emotions get to me but we’re kind of playing from behind,” Jones said, per ProFootballTalk. “What I said was about throwing it deeper in the short game. I got to execute that part better. But it’s the short game we kept going to, which is working. But I felt like we needed chunk plays. I shouted that out to kind of get everyone going. That’s emotional. That’s football. I’m passionate about this game. Obviously, you don’t want to let your emotions get the best of you. But yeah, I think that’s pretty much it. It wasn’t directed at anybody. Just emotion coming out and we kind of needed a spark.”

“Yeah, I think it was just me at that point in the game like, ‘all right, we’re playing catch-up here, let’s go for it, let’s be aggressive, let’s take those shots, just go down fighting.’ Matty P. [assistant coach Matt Patricia] was on the same page,” Jones added. “We kind of did it there at the end and moved it a little bit more. At the end of the day we have to execute the plays and do a better job. Sometimes you’re just so competitive, right? You want to go out there, ‘hey, let’s get a 50-yard gain.’ Sometimes it doesn’t happen, but we might as well go down trying, and try to make it work.”

Of course, it's all in the heat of the moment, and that's just how pro athletes handle themselves. Then again, Jones could also take a deep look in the mirror and realize that at least one-third of their offensive struggles are actually on him.