Former Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim recently spoke about Kyler Murray and what he needs to improve on.

The Cardinals have taken many steps back last year, and now they’re trying to get back on their feet. The team is going through major organizational changes, but Kyler Murray remains their quarterback.

Arizona parted with head coach Kliff Kingsbury, and former general manager Steve Keim quit his post shortly after. However, one of the biggest questions around them remains if Murray can still be their guy.

Last season, he was questioned for not watching enough film study and even had a clause in his contract to watch more video. The team removed it after backlash, but Keim still believes Murray doesn’t watch film enough.

Steve Keim says Kyler Murray needs to pay more attention to the game

“He still needs to grow. [Beachum’s comments are] not slanted toward [Murray’s] character,” Keim said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s not a bad guy. He’s a good kid, has a good smile, has a nice way about him. I think it’s like anything: Guys have to continue to learn what it’s going to take to be great. Does he know what Tom Brady and Peyton Manning know of what it takes to be great? No.

“Does he work? He does work. I think it’s just that side of the game — the film study, the attention to detail part that he can continue to improve upon, and I think he will. Kyler’s a proud guy, man. He doesn’t want to lose and he doesn’t want to let people down.”

Murray has the talent, there’s a reason why he was a first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. But of course, a quarterback needs more than just talent in order to thrive. Will he turn up his game in 2023?