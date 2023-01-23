The 2022 NFL season ended for the New York Giants and they must work to build the best team possible for the next campaign. Joe Schoen, the team's general manager, has now talked about their chances of signing Odell Beckham Jr. in 2023.

It is time for the New York Giants to see their roster and search for the best players available to add them for the next season. Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free-agent and Joe Schoen, the team's general manager, weighed in on their chances of signing the wide receiver in 2023.

The Giants ended their 2022 season with a tough defeat against the Eagles, their NFC East partners. They were unable to open a strong defense and were eliminated in the Divisional round by Philadelphia.

But now, their 2023 campaign has already started. The Giants are looking to add the best players in order to fight for the Super Bowl LVII and, with Odell Beckham Jr. on the market, there are fans wondering if the wide receiver will return to the Big Apple next season.

Is Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Giants in 2023? Here's what the GM has to say about it

Odell Beckham Jr. was the most popular free-agent of the 2022 season. He had multiple options to sign with, including the Giants, but at the end he didn't fully recover from his torn ACL injury and couldn't return to the fields.

But for the 2023 campaign, things may change for him. The wide receiver wants to play and he could be more confident to show himself to the teams. He's still a great player and of course he could help any team to fight for the Super Bowl LVIII.

Unfortunately, it seems like the first team to close the door for him has arrived. Joe Schoen, Giants' general manager, was questioned about adding OBJ for the next season and he doesn't really like the idea.

"I think we want to continue to build the entire team," Schoen said to reporters. "I know a No. 1 wide receiver can be important, but there are some No. 1 wide receivers that are home right now. I can go through this past weekend. I can go through a couple weekends ago in the playoffs. A No. 1 receiver doesn’t guarantee you anything.

"I think it’s important we continue to build the team, and there’s multiple positions we want to upgrade throughout the offseason," Schoen added. "So I’d love to have a No. 1 wide receiver, but we’ve got to place value on everything we do, and if it makes sense, that’s something we’ll look to do."